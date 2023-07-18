Russian football team beats Iran for the second time in a week

18 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a friendly match between the Russian and Iranian football teams took place in the Moscow region. The game was held in Novogorsk.

The Russian national team won with a score of 2:0. Defender Ekaterina Bratko (45+3) and midfielder Alena Andreeva (51st) scored goals in this match.

This is the second victory of the Russians over the Iranians in the last week.

Historic meeting

The first match between the women's national teams of Russia and Iran in history was held in Kazan last Friday. During this match, the Russian team won with a score of 4:0.