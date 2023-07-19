New generation pirates: gang boarded trucks in Kazakhstan

19 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Surprising ingenuity and dexterity were shown by criminals in Kazakhstan. They organized a gang of pirates, stealing trucks on the go.

Real pirates, but not the maritime, were operating on the highway in the Zhetysu region.

Unusual emergencies began to occur on the road connecting Almaty with Ust-Kamenogorsk: goods disappeared from trucks, although they did not stop anywhere along the road.

The police investigated and caught a gang of six people who regularly robbed the trucks by cutting the tilt and stealing good through the cut.