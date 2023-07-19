Russia to return to the grain deal if…

19 Jul. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin does not rule out Russia's return to the grain deal, if certain obligations, including the removal of the restrictions on the supply of grain from Russia and fertilizers to world markets, are fulfilled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has listed conditions, after the fulfillment of which Russia will return to the grain deal. He stressed that the country needs fulfillment of conditions, not promises.

"All obstacles for Russian banks, financial institutions that serve the supply of food and fertilizers must be removed. This includes their immediate connection to the SWIFT international financial system,”

- Vladimir Putin said.

Among other conditions for the resumption of the deal are the withdrawal from restrictions on the supply of grain and fertilizers from Russia to international markets and the supply of components and spare parts for agricultural equipment to the country.