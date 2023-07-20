Uzbekistan awaits guests from Georgia

20 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Uzbekistan intends to become more attractive tourist destination for Georgians. The direct flights between the countries will be launched, more information will be available on Uzbekistan sights.

It is planned to increase the tourist flow from Georgia to Uzbekistan. The relevant negotiations are being conducted these days in Georgia with the Uzbek delegation.

How to attract more tourists?

It is proposed to advertise vacation in Uzbekistan in social networks, at airports, on street billboards and public transport, so the residents of Georgia will learn about interesting direction. The second measure is related to the transport accessibility of the republic: new flights, both regular and charter, may connect the cities of Georgia and Uzbekistan. A dialogue on this issue took place between the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan and MyWay airlines.