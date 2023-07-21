Traffic jam formed on Russia-Kazakhstan border

21 Jul. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the number of those wishing to leave Russia for Kazakhstan through the Chelyabinsk region is large. There is a many-kilometer traffic jam at the border entry.

"A traffic jam at the border between Russia and the Republic of Kazakhstan is not related to road pavement works, which are carried out at the border side of the Republic of Kazakhstan",

Department of Roads "Southern Ural" said.

Cars wait in line for 3-4 hours or longer. Drivers say that cars pass more slowly, usually due to increased security measures, but there is no official confirmation of this, the 74.RU edition notes.

"Nothing has happened, the situation is normal. Everything is working. There are just a lot of cars: people traditionally leave and enter before Saturday",

the Border Department of the FSB of Russia in the Chelyabinsk region announced.