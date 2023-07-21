Kazakhstan to purchase Russian electricity

21 Jul. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the participation of about 350 people from the electric power market, the Ministry's press service reports.

At the meeting, it was informed about the agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on the purchase of electricity. According to the press service, the contract was signed by the Single Buyer of Electricity and PJSC Inter RAO.

The agreement refers to planned supplies of electricity, which will allow, if necessary, to ensure the purchase from the Russian energy systems.