No more place at beaches of Krasnodar Territory

22 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The beaches of Anapa, Vityazevo, Gelendzhik and other Black Sea resorts are overwhelmed with an extraordinary influx of tourists. On Monday, it will be a bit more spacious on the beaches as the working week begins.

The more it's becoming hotter, the more people are wishing to relax at the seaside. The situation worsened on the weekend: the locals joined the tourists, also eager to plunge into the sea.

The beaches of Gelendzhik, Anapa, Vityazevo are crowded with vacationers. Sunbathing is only possible while standing. The sea is overcrowded as well.

“The sea boils with people,” a local blogger shared his impressions.

Midsummer, weekend and finally good weather did their job. Thousands of people flocked to the beaches. The sea has warmed up to 26–27 °C and cleared up after recent storms and the algae invasion in Anapa.

It is crowded everywhere, except for the Tuapse district. Swimming there is prohibited. The ban on swimming is valid until July 26.