Сhild died, 7 people injured in Adygea

22 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A major accident took place in Maykop. A child died, 7 people were injured as a result of an accident. An investigation is underway.

One child died, four children and three adults were injured as a result of a car accident in Maykop. According to the police, the SUV driver lost control and slid into a ditch. The victims were hospitalized, the necessary medical assistance was provided.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the republic clarified the information. It turned out that there was a collision between two cars, as a result of which the SUV knocked down a road barrier and crashed into a child on the sidewalk, then, continuing to move, hit a tree and rolled over.

A police check is underway, all the circumstances of the incident are being established.