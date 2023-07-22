22 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The restored Govhar Agha Mosque delights guests and residents of Shusha since May 2023, when the restoration of the “pearl of the Shusha culture” Govhar Aga mosque was completed. Today, its exterior and interior amaze guests and residents of the city. The magnificence of the cultural monument was appreciated by the participants of the Global Media Forum, which is taking place in Shusha.

Participants of the Global Media Forum that taking place in Shusha visited the Govhar Agha Mosque.

This year, the object of cultural and religious heritage was reconstructed and restored after being destroyed during the years of the Armenian occupation.

The author of the mosque project is the architect Kerbalai Safikhan Karabagi, the wall paintings were performed by the poet, artist and calligrapher Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabagi.

The opening of the renovated mosque took place in May this year. The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva were the guests of honor.

During the restoration work, the windows of the mosque were decorated with stone frames, the minarets were painted, and the roof of the building was restored.

Govhar Aga Mosque, the oldest mosque in the city, was built in several stages: the Karabakh Khan Ibrahim Khalil Khan gave the order to build the mosque in 1768, but soon after the construction was suspended. The construction work was completed only in 1883 by order of the daughter of Ibrahim Khan - Govhar Agha.