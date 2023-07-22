Islamic world to protect Quran

22 Jul. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Türkiye held talks, during which they discussed steps to counter Islamophobia amid the burning of the Quran in Copenhagen.

The Islamic world is outraged by the action of burning the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen that took place today. In particular, Foreign Ministers of Iran and Türkiye, Hakan Fidan and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed this issue today.

The heads of diplomatic departments do not rule out the possibility of involving the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to solve this problem.

“Today, foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian today. They discussed issues of bilateral relations and the mobilization of the OIC to combat the heinous attacks on our holy book the Quran, as well as joint measures that need to be taken,”

– Turkish Foreign Ministry informs.

According to earlier reports, the OIC will hold an emergency meeting. The members of the organization will discuss the topic of combating Islamophobia.