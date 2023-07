23 Jul. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Georgian media, the incident happened in Batumi on Saturday evening.

The electricity accident occurred on Shamiladze Street. Its residents called in an electrician to repair the power transmission line.

A middle-aged man arrived on the scene. He began the repair works, and at some point he was electrocuted.

According to an eyewitness, as a result, the electrician died at the scene.