Sultan Al Mansouri appointed Qatar's ambassador to UAE

24 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatar appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a years-long diplomatic rift on July 23, state media said.

According to Qatar News Agency, Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri was appointed as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the UAE by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Last month, Qatar and the UAE agreed to restore their diplomatic representation and reopen embassies.

In a joint statement, the two Gulf neighbors said the Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai, and the UAE Embassy in Doha will resume work on June 19.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in 2017. But in 2021, the four countries signed a reconciliation agreement with Doha to heal their rift.