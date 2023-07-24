Putin congratulates Mirziyoyev on his birthday

24 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, wishing him a happy birthday, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly wished a happy birthday to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev," the statement reads.

It was reported that the two leaders also "reaffirmed their commitment to the further rapid development of Russia-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance."