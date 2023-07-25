Ozon to deliver goods from Armenia to Russia

25 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ozon Marketplace has opened a representative office and sorting center in Armenia, the company said in a press release.

The sorting center in Yerevan will ensure orders are received, processed, assembled and packaged for delivery, as well as process returns.

"The opening of the sorting center will make it easier for local entrepreneurs to enter the Russian market," Ozon said.

Delivery from Armenia to Russia will be done by Ozon itself if the seller chooses to deliver goods from the Ozon sorting center, or via CDEK if the seller wants to deliver them independently.

The average delivery time is 5-8 days. In the future, Ozon plans to develop its own network of outlets in Armenia for receiving and placing orders.