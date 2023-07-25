Putin speaks about Russian economy's future

25 Jul. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Russian state, Vladimir Putin, assured that the country's economy would grow, but this would only apply to "a number of indicators".

In particular, the President called bank lending one of the indicators for the business activity maintenance.

"According to preliminary data, as of July 1, the annual increase in ruble corporate loans exceeded 21%, and loans to individuals - 16.7%. Such volumes of lending speak of the growing needs of business",



Vladimir Putin said.

He further noted that the demand of Russians for final products was growing. In the end, it should inevitably lead to the maintenance of the high rates of economic growth and, as a result, replenishing the budget.