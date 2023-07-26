Türkiye condemns Quran burning in Denmark

26 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned repeated attacks against the Holy Quran, including the most recent attack in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen, and criticized Danish authorities for failing to take action against provocations.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the repeated vile attacks against our holy book, the Quran, in Copenhagen,” the statement reads.

In a statement, the ministry said the Danish authorities insist on turning a blind eye to such attacks and providing protection for such provocations, as they fail to realize the potential repercussions.

"Such attacks do not only offend billions of Muslims but also damage societal peace and culture of coexistence," the ministry said.

The ministry also called on Danish authorities to take necessary action to prevent such hate crimes from reoccurring.

“The Danish authorities must act in line with their international responsibilities and take the necessary measures to prevent these outrageous acts that incite hatred against the religion of Islam and billions of its believers,” it said.

A group of far-right supporters burnt copies of the Quran in front of Türkiye and Egypt's embassies in Copenhagen, amid global outcry and repeated provocations in the past months.