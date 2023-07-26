Azerbaijan and Armenia: new step towards peace

26 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was held in Moscow yesterday, showed that Azerbaijan and Armenia are ready to reach agreements to unblock transport communications in the region.

"Prospects will open up for the implementation of promising transport projects, which have a wide outreach," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the press conference following the talks.

The parties are also ready to provide guarantees for ensuring the rights of national minorities in their territories, which is a big step towards the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

Such decisive steps demonstrate a more constructive approach of the parties to the early conclusion of the deal, and it is likely that a peace treaty will be signed in the near future, however some issues continue to be a matter of significant concern.