Armenia plans to block Lachin checkpoint

26 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is preparing another provocation at the Lachin checkpoint, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported.

"According to the information received, on July 26, Armenia is planning another demonstrative provocation by organizing the accumulation of various vehicles at the entrance from the opposite side of the Lachin checkpoint on the state border," the statement reads.

The border service called on the Armenian side to refrain from such actions that are aimed at provocation and serve to aggravate the situation.