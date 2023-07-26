Erdogan met with Chinese FM

26 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Economic issues, the Ukrainian crisis and the international agenda were discussed at the bilateral meeting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with the new head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi. The parties discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation, as well as the international agenda issues. They also spoke about the situation around the Ukrainian crisis and the grain deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wang Yi held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The ministers discussed similar issues.