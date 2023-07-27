Red Square becomes most popular attraction in Moscow

27 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

ATOR listed the most popular sights of Moscow among the guests of the city. The most visited cites by tourists are Red Square, the Kremlin, the Tretyakov Gallery and VDNKh.

The press service of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia named the most popular sights of Moscow among tourists.

The most visited cites are Red Square, the Kremlin, the Tretyakov Gallery and VDNKh.

Also, popular among travelers are the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill and Moscow City with the Panorama360 observation deck.

In addition, the tourists also interested in Zaryadye Park and the Moscow Zoo. The popularity of river excursions, visits to estates and theaters is growing as well.