27 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a minor earthquake stroke Borjomi suburb. It was recorded 12 km away from the city.

According to the seismological data, the magnitude of the tremors was 3.8. The earthquake occurred 12 km away from the city at 04:38 pm local time.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 14 kilometers.