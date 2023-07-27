UN discussed grain deal’s fate with Russia

27 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The UN announced its intention to continue contacts on the Black Sea initiative with Moscow, Ankara, and Kiev. The organization aims to restore the deal.

The United Nations discussed with Russia the future of the grain deal, the UN Secretary General announced on July 27.

According to António Guterres, the organization is in contact with all parties to the agreement.

"We will continue our contacts with all parties - Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia, and other relevant countries representing global markets in order to restore the Black Sea initiative,”

- UN Secretary General said.