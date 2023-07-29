Erdoğan: defense breakthrough harbinger of what Türkiye can do

29 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the distance Türkiye has covered in the defense industry over the last two decades, stressing the consistently expanding portfolio that he says showcases the country's capabilities.

"The ground we have covered in the defense industry is our reference, source of inspiration, and harbinger of what we can do," he told a closing ceremony of the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul.

Pledging to further boost Türkiye's competitive power with the expanding product range, Erdoğan expressed determination to ensure many of the products displayed as mockups at IDEF are ready for use and sale soon.

The number of companies operating in the industry has reached 2,500, versus only 57 over two decades ago, The Turkish leader said.