Hungary wants to pump gas from Türkiye

29 Jul. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Hungary intends to receive not only Russian and Azerbaijani gas, but Turkish as well. Budapest and Ankara have already begun negotiations on the gas purchases.

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjarto, announced his country's interest in purchasing Turkish gas, in addition to Azerbaijani and Russian. Budapest wants to receive gas through Türkiye.

He said that Russian gas is supplied to Hungary mainly through the Turkish Stream, the country receives 3.5 cubic meters of gas per year, and since the beginning of this year, Budapest has received over 2 bln cubic meters of gas.

He further highlighted Ankara's role in diversifying Hungary's energy supply.

"When we buy gas from Azerbaijan - by the way, storage facilities will soon be filled with gas purchased from SOCAR - we are negotiating with Türkiye not only the transit opportunities it can provide during the purchase of Azerbaijani gas, but also the ways to acquire the necessary for Hungary gas volumes directly from Türkiye,”

- Peter Szijjarto said.

Now, as the minister noted, about 48% of annual gas consumption is stored in gas storage facilities in Hungary, in Europe the figure is 25%.

In conclusion, he stressed that Türkiye and Hungary will cooperate in nuclear energy development. According to him, this is important amid the construction of nuclear power plants in the two countries using the same technology.