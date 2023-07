31 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Türkiye on July 31.

During the visit, the diplomat will hold meetings with Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and other high-ranking officials.

Earlier, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized his country’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan across all sectors.