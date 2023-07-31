Turkey making active efforts to resume grain deal - source

31 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is not giving up on its efforts to resume the grain deal and has regular communication on this issue with the UN, Russia and Ukraine, a local diplomatic source said on Monday.

According to the soutce, the talks are being conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense and in close coordination between departments.

"Negotiations are underway. In Turkey they proceed from the fact that the grain initiative contributes to ensuring food security," the tatement reads.

The official also said that Ankara is pinning its hopes to resume the deal on the upcoming phone and in person talks between Russian and Turkish Presidents.