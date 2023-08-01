Sweden wants to strengthen border control due to Quran burning

1 Aug. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer announced their intention to tighten internal border controls due to the deteriorating security situation after the Quran burning campaign.

According to Strömmer, it is planned to conduct a personal search, inspect vehicles and documents. He noted that the authorities were ready to strengthen the actions of the police and get more opportunities in order to eliminate all threats within the country.

It is emphasized that the Swedish leadership will make a final decision on this issue on August 3.