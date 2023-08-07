Kazakhstan and Doha to expand number of flights

7 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Qatar will boost the number of flights, increasing them from 21 to 38 flights per week, according to Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee.

In July, consultations were held between Kazakhstan's and Qatar's aviation authorities, with officials from both countries' carriers in attendance.

A Memorandum of Understanding was reached as a consequence of the talks, expanding the legal framework for flight operations from 7 to 14 per week on the Astana-Doha route, 7 to 14 per week on the Almaty-Doha route, and 7 to 10 for cargo flights.

Kazakhstan and Qatar are actively building up economic cooperation; in June, the parties signed five documents worth $500 million