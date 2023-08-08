President of Uzbekistan to visit Baku and Karabakh

8 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to visit Azerbaijan in August, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan Farid Shafiyev said.

According to him, Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations are developing dynamically in almost all directions. Shafiyevadded that the opening of the school, which is being built with the support of Uzbekistan in Fuzuli district, is expected in the near future.

"Today, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are developing bilateral relations while also working to ensure regional security and rebuild their policies in light of current realities," the official added.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, expressed confidence that Shavkat Mirziyoyev's imminent visit would be the next stage in the development of bilateral bonds between Baku and Tashkent.