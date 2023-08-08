U.S.: Baku-Yerevan peace deal remains within reach

8 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington will continue to work with Azerbaijan and Armenia to pursue a peace agreement, U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.

He said that Special Envoy Louis Bono traveled to the South Caucasus region last week and engaged directly with the countries. Miller stressed that the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agreement remains within reach.

During Louis Bono's visit to the South Caucasus, he announced the readiness of the United States to facilitate the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.