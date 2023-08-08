Foreign Ministry refutes termination of Russia-Iran cooperation

8 Aug. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Western countries demand the termination of cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation, but the Russian side will not do it. The corresponding opinion was expressed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov. Let us remind you that he is currently in Tehran on an official visit.

"Military cooperation between Russia and Iran will continue despite the demands of their enemies",

Sergey Ryabkov said.

He further stressed that the mutual support of countries was legitimate. In addition to this, Moscow and Tehran plan to intensify military support for each other.