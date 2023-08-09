U.S. announces resolution of Russia's grain deal concerns

9 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has done everything to ensure that the issues regarding specific points of the grain deal potential problems, such as with banks and transportation are resolved.

"For example, I have written letters to our banks, explaining that we absolutely support the export of Russian grain, and that there is nothing to fear from sanctions, which exempt Russian grain, transportation, insurance, etc.,” Blinken said.

He added that there was a proposal on the table from the UN to Russia to address what it purports to be its concerns, but Russia still has not responded.