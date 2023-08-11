Plant in western Georgia closed due to violations

11 Aug. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The metallurgical plant "Ambicon Steels" was closed in Kutaisi. This is reported by the Department of Environmental Supervision of Georgia.

The corresponding decision was made due to the fact that earlier violations of the rules had been repeatedly recorded at the enterprise. In particular, the company carried out its activities without the necessary devices, which caused damage to the environment.

According to the information, the company was repeatedly fined, but it did not fix the existing problems. As a result, the plant was deprived of the right to continue its work.