South Korea to return to Iran access to previously frozen $6 billion

11 Aug. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

South Korea will unfreeze Iran's $6 billion. The sum was previously blocked under anti-Iranian sanctions. The relevant information has been confirmed today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic.

"The process of releasing $6 billion of Iranian funds, which were illegally blocked in South Korea under the pretext of US sanctions, is underway. Iran has received the necessary assurances of US commitment to its obligations in this regard",

Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that the unfreezing of funds was agreed upon by Iran and the United States as part of the agreements on the exchange of prisoners.

The Ministry clarified that the prisoners would be released in the near future.