Azerbaijani PM conveys condolences to Dagestan head

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov expressed condolences to the head of Russia's Dagestan Sergey Melikov in connection with the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, which caused numerous casualties, the press service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

Ali Asadov expressed his deep condolences to the relatives of the victims and wished speedy healing to the injured.

The explosion occurred in Makhachkala at a gas station yesterday. As a result of the incident, 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured.