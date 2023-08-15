Two years in slavery in India: citizen of Uzbekistan returned home

15 Aug. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A citizen of Uzbekistan was rescued in India, the woman spent two years in this country in slavery.

In the early summer of 2021, the victim came to Delhi on a well-paid job advertisement. There, she was intimidated and threatened, her documents were taken away and she was forced to engage in illegal activities. The slavery lasted two years and ended thanks to a police raid. At the police station, the woman spoke about her situation. The Embassy of Uzbekistan quickly helped the citizen, negotiations with the Indian side ended successfully. The woman was allowed to return home.

Currently, the victim is in Tashkent, Dunyo news agency reports.