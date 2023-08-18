Putin and Raisi discuss Iran's future in BRICS

18 Aug. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi discussed cooperation in the international arena in the light of Iran's interest in joining the BRICS.

The telephone conversation between the two leaders took place on Thursday.

"Expansion of cooperation in international and regional affairs were discussed, including Iran's participation as a full member in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the interest to join the BRICS activities",

Kremlin press office said.

The parties confirmed that they were committed to further cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in trade, energy, transport and logistics, as well as in the field of nature protection.

During the conversation, the high level of relations between the two countries was noted.

Besides, during the dialogue, the Russian leader expressed condolences to his colleague over the terrorist attack that took place in the city of Shiraz near the mosque on August 13.