Türkiye prepares three scenarios for grain deal

18 Aug. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye does not leave attempts to resume the Black Sea deal, three scenarios are being discussed, after which the country's Foreign Minister will offer one of the options to his colleagues from Russia and Ukraine, and then a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may take place, the Yeni Şafak newspaper informs.

The first scenario is negative. It assumes that military tension will increase, there will be no opportunities for a dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, and the food crisis will worsen.

The second variant of the development of events is "unilateral actions and the creation of alternative routes on the basis of bilateral agreements".

The last scenario implies the resumption of the deal in the previous format after "some of Russia's concerns are resolved".

Türkiye is confident that only the third option is beneficial for all parties.