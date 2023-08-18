Red Wings plane flying to Egypt returns to Moscow

18 Aug. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning, the Red Wings airliner did not reach Sharm el-Sheikh and had to return to the airport of departure.

"On August 18, flight WZ-3025, which took off from Moscow Zhukovsky airport to Sharm el-Sheikh, had to return due to the deteriorating health of the passenger",



Red Wings announced.

It is specified that the 50-year-old passenger repeatedly lost consciousness, as a result, the aircraft commander made a decision and returned the aircraft to Moscow.

"At the airport, an ambulance with a team of doctors is waiting for the plane",

the air carrier said.

In total, there were more than 400 passengers on the plane, RIA Novosti writes.