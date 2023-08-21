Number of residents back to their native lands in Lachin

21 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another 13 Azerbaijani families or 46 people have moved to the liberated city of Lachin on August 20.

Residents of Lachin thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round care, as well as expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation.

The families reached Lachin experienced the joy of returning to their homes and their native land. Having greeted the families who entered Lachin, the employees of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons handed over the keys to the houses to the families who will be settled in their homes, and they were happy to receive the keys. Thus, permanent residence of 234 families or 904 people was provided.

All conditions have been created for resettled families to settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the occupation of the city.