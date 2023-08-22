Returning to Fizuli: 68 former IDPs return to city

22 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons, 24 families or 68 people, who moved to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city, reached their destination.

These families of former internally displaced persons have returned to their permanent residence in Fuzuli. They were given the keys to the newly rebuilt houses.

In general, 47 families or 158 people are already provided with permanent residence in the city of Fuzuli.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.