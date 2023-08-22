Toto Cutugno passes away

22 Aug. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The world-famous Italian singer and composer Toto Cutugno died at the age of 81.

It became known that the musician died in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he was taken due to deteriorating health.

According to the manager Danilo Mancuso, the musician's health worsened after a long illness.

The singer became popular after his cooperation with colleagues Adriano Celentano, Joe Dassin, Dalida and many others.

Toto Cutugno achieved world fame after the song L'italiano. He also won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1990.