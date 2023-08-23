Xi Jinping outlines plans for China's future

23 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

China is on the right side of history and will continue its independent and peaceful foreign policy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue.

"China is firmly pursuing an independent, peaceful foreign policy and is committed to building a community of the shared future of humankind. <…> China firmly stands on the right side of history and is committed to the principle that the world is a communal treasure," Xi Jinping said.

According to him, the BRICS countries joined by more than 50 other countries in South Africa was “not an exercise of asking countries to take sides, nor an exercise of creating bloc confrontation.”