Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society ready to support goods delivery along Aghdam-Khankendi road

23 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Red Crescent Society is ready to support the delivery of any humanitarian goods to the Armenian residents of Karabakh along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society said.

"The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society declares that with the help of its employees and volunteers it is ready to support the delivery of any humanitarian cargo with the necessary food, medicines, medical supplies, clothing, etc. to Armenian residents on the Aghdam-Khankendi road," the stateent reads.

The organization stressed that such humanitarian mission does not contradict the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.