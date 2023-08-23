Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society ready to support goods delivery along Aghdam-Khankendi road

The Red Crescent Society is ready to support the delivery of any humanitarian goods to the Armenian residents of Karabakh along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society said.
"The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society declares that with the help of its employees and volunteers it is ready to support the delivery of any humanitarian cargo with the necessary food, medicines, medical supplies, clothing, etc. to Armenian residents on the Aghdam-Khankendi road," the stateent reads.
The organization stressed that such humanitarian mission does not contradict the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"The implementation of this humanitarian mission fully complies with the requirements of both national legislation and the Geneva Conventions and Amendments thereto, as well as the corresponding amendment of 2022 to the Seville Agreement adopted in 1997. According to this change, the leading role in the implementation of humanitarian assistance is assigned to national societies," the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society said.