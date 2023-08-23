What to eat to overcome stress

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
Stress seriously wears out the human body. However, its negative impact on health can be reduced with the help of certain foods.
In a stressful situation, you can help yourself by adjusting the diet, a dietitian, candidate of medical sciences Andrey Bobrovsky said.
According to the specialist, some products can help prevent exhaustion during severe stress and prepare the body for a tense situation.
"This is food that is primarily rich in magnesium and zinc. Plus, it should be rich in omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids. According to many experts, folic acid is also important,”
– the nutritionist said.
The doctor named specific foods that may help to cope with stress:
strawberry,
citrus fruits - oranges, tangerines, grapefruits
avocado
spinach
nuts and seeds
quail eggs
bright crispy vegetables.