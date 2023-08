24 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A tractor exploded on a mine in Azerbaijan's Khojaly, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Today, at about 11:30 (GMT+4), the police department received information that a tractor exploded on an anti-tank mine while carrying out economic works near Madatkend village of Khojaly district.

There were no victims as a result of the explosion.

An investigation is being conducted into the mine explosion.