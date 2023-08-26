Forest fire rages in Istanbul

26 Aug. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A forest fire is spreading on the western outskirts of Istanbul. Heat and drought contribute to the rapid advancement of fire to residential buildings. The fire is not yet contained.

This afternoon, a fire broke out in a forest located in Büyükçekmece, a remote western district of Istanbul, Turkish media reports.

Due to the ongoing drought and heat in Istanbul, the fire began to spread rapidly through the trees, as a result, residential buildings in the area appeared to be dangerously close to the forest fire.

According to Turkish media, Istanbul firefighters were sent en masse to urgently extinguish the fire in Büyükçekmece. The fire is not yet contained, and the leadership of Istanbul is increasing the number of firefighters in the area.

At the moment, there is no information about the cause of a fire in the Istanbul forest.