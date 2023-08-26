Fire engulfs Pyatigorsk mountains

26 Aug. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Near Pyatigorsk, a mountain is on fire once again. This time, the fire rages in the Mount Camel to the north of the city. For unknown reasons, the fire started in dead wood is fanned by a strong wind.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Stavropol Territory, yet another mountain caught fire on the territory of the Caucasus Mineral Waters. This time, the fire engulfed the Mount Camel, located north of Pyatigorsk.

As a week earlier on Beshtau, there is a landscape fire - deadwood is burning at the foot. At the moment, the fire has spread to an area of 800 square meters.

At the same time, representatives of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations stressed that firefighters have already taken the fire under control, it is localized and will not expand. The nearest village of Camellyogorka is out of danger.

According to the head of the Predgornoye Municipality, Nikolai Bondarenko, the fire will not be extinguished in the next few hours, since a very strong wind is fanning the fire.