Russian economy to grow by 2.5% Anton Siluanov says

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced the final summer forecasts for 2023: the economy will return to 2021 levels, inflation will remain at 6%, real incomes of citizens will continue to grow thanks to state support.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, announced that the department's forecasts show a high probability of growth of the Russian economy by at least 2.5% by the end of the year.

Siluanov recalled that in 2022, despite the sharply increased sanctions pressure, the economy of the Russian Federation contracted by only 2.1%. The projected growth of 2.5% this year means that last year's fall will be won back, and the economy will reach the levels of the inter-crisis 2021.

The inflation will not be reduced to the government's 4% target. According to Siluanov, it will remain within 6%, but the authorities will do everything possible to slow down the growth in commodity prices to 4% in 2024.