South Korea afraid of fish from Japan after release Fukushima-1 NPP water

28 Aug. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An intensive inspection of fish products was initiated by the authorities of South Korea after the discharge of water from the Japanese NPP Fukushima-1 into the ocean.

"According to plans, the current second inspection will be significantly strengthened and it will be held at an unprecedented level. Compared to the first one, the number of inspected [organizations] will be increased from 18,000 to 20,000, the inspection period will be 100, not 60 days, the number of visits [by inspectors ] increased from one to three times",

Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic said.

It is reported that both wholesale and retail suppliers will be subject to verification. Lack of the country of origin label will result in a severe fine or jail time.